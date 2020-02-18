App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Festival to celebrate Indian heritage, ethos

Aimed at reviving the India's "cultural legacy", the three-day event will feature 'ghazal', 'gurbani', 'qawwali', 'bhajan', and folk music performances to highlight the "Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An upcoming festival will celebrate India's cultural heritage and ethos through a series of panel discussions, classical dance and music performances, plays, 'mushaira', and sufi music. "Jashn-e-Hind", organised by Delhi-based NGO Sakshi, will be held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) from February 21.

"The festival will address contemporary issues of social relevance by raising awareness in the community. It is aimed at reviving our rich composite, cultural legacy. "The choice of programs will bear in mind that the ethos should be in consonance with values of the 'Ganga Jamni tehzeeb', that is, living in amity, harmony and with respect for life and environment," Mridula Tandon, president, Sakshi, said.

She added that the event will also "bring to the fore and celebrate the contribution" of the armed forces including the paramilitary.

The multi-cultural event will host leading names in the field of poetry including Shamsur Rahman Faruqi, Laxmi Shankar Bajpai, Kunwar Bechain, Moien Shadab, and Mahesh Garg 'Bedhadak'.

It will also witness participation by classical dancers like Birju Maharaj, Shovana Narain, Yamini and Bhavna Reddy, Priti Patel, and Geeta Chandran's troupe, as well as musical stalwarts like qawwali-singing Sabri brothers, flautist Ajay Prasanna, Rajasthani vocalist Sudesh Sharma among others.

Other participating speakers include, lyricist Piyush Mishra, literary critic Shamim Hanfi, psychiatrist Nimesh Desai, and paralympian Ranveer Saini.

The festival will come to an end on February 23.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

