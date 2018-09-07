App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 02:16 PM IST

Ferrari to build a future as good as its past with new CEO: Chairman

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Under new CEO Louis Camilleri, Ferrari is determined to be as successful as it was under his predecessor Sergio Marchionne, the chairman of the Italian supercar maker told a shareholder meeting to approve Camilleri's appointment.

"Sergio Marchionne strengthened the foundations of Ferrari, now we can build on that for the future, which will be a bright future," John Elkann said on Friday.

"Under the leadership of Camilleri, Ferrari is determined to build a future that is as good as its past," he added. Camilleri's appointment won the backing of 98 percent in a shareholder vote.
#Business #Ferrari #Louis Camilleri #World News

