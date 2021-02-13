Feels like I'm under some sort of surveillance: MP Mahua Moitra on armed officers outside her house

TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has requested the Delhi Police to withdraw security personnel who have been posted outside her house, apparently for her "protection".

In a letter, posted on her Twitter account, Moitra said being "an ordinary citizen of this country", she neither asked for nor wants such protection.

The letter addressed to the Delhi Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava, and Barakhamba Road police station SHO said three armed BSF officers with assault rifles were posted outside her house on February 13, after the SHO of Barakhamba Road met her.

The Lok Sabha MP said the conduct of these police officers made her feel like she's under some sort of surveillance.

"The conduct of these armed officers indicates that they are making notes of movements to and from my residence, it appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance. I wish to remind you that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed to me, as a citizen of this country, under the Constitution of India," her letter said.

While speaking to news agency ANI, she said: "Don't waste resources on protecting just me, protect everybody. I don't need anything special, I don't take security. If you're surveilling me, ask me and I'll tell you. Indian democracy is already under threat, don't make us feel like we're living in Russian Gulag".

Earlier in the day, she had posted a picture of armed personnel outside her home, tagging Home Minister Amit Shah in the tweet, asking for them to be removed immediately.