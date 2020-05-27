App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 09:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fed up with living in containment zones, mob attacks police

At least 12 police personnel and a journalist were injured when a mob indulged in stone-pelting in the steel city of Rourkela on Tuesday, demanding withdrawal of containment tag from some areas.

PTI
File image
File image

 

The areas were declared as containment zones last month to curb the spread of COVID-19, police said. Residents of Mahatab Road and Main Road localities hit the streets, confronted the policemen deployed to enforce containment restrictions and sought to know why the areas should remain sealed for such a long period. They demanded immediate steps to withdraw the containment zone tag from the areas, a police officer said.

Claiming that they are facing immense hardship because they were kept in illegal confinement, the protesters entered into a heated altercation with the policemen on duty. Unable to get a favourable response from the police personnel, the crowd manhandled them and pelted them with stones, the officer said.

Close

The protesters also uprooted the barricades that were put up around the containment zones and vandalised a police control room, he said. As the agitators burnt tyres in the area, some portions of the bamboo barricades caught fire. At least a dozen policemen and a journalist covering the incident suffered injuries in the attack.

related news

All of them were hospitalized. Additional police personnel were deployed in the area and the protesters were pacified.

"The situation is tense but under control," the police official said. Sundergarh district Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan convened a meeting of the peace committee to resolve the issue. "It is our prime objective to resolve the issues and we will try to do that. We will listen to the grievances of the people and try to address them.

We will hold talks with an open mind. This is not simply a local issue as all of us are fighting a bigger enemy - coronavirus," Collector Kalyan said. The area had been declared a containment zone around a month ago following the detection of some Covid-19 cases.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 09:24 am

tags #coronavirus #India #mob #Police

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Biocon gets drug regulator's nod for CytoSorb device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

Biocon gets drug regulator's nod for CytoSorb device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

Amtrak needs $1.5 billion bailout, prepares to cut up to 20% of workforce

Amtrak needs $1.5 billion bailout, prepares to cut up to 20% of workforce

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.