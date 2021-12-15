MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Feather in the cap: Kolkata's Durga Puja Festival bags UNESCO heritage status

The decision to include Durga Puja in the list was taken during the sixteenth session of the annual convention of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 07:50 PM IST
UNESCO has accorded heritage status to West Bengal's Durga puja festival.

UNESCO has accorded heritage status to West Bengal's Durga puja festival.


UNESCO has accorded heritage status to West Bengal's Durga puja festival, a move that has been hailed by the people of the state.  Congratulating the country, UNESCO tweeted saying the festival has been inscribed on the 'intangible heritage list'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared UNESCO's tweet, lauding this achievement. His tweet read, "A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have".

Suvaprasanna, the chairman of State Heritage Commission, said the Red road carnival, which displays the craftsmanship that goes into the making of Durga puja pandals, have made more people across the world aware of the grandeur that is synonymous with the festival.

The decision to include Durga Puja in the list was taken during the sixteenth session of the annual convention of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage held online from December 13 to December 18.

In a press release, the organisation described the festival 'as the best instance of the public performance of religion and art, and as a thriving ground for collaborative artists and designers'. It stated that the festival signifies 'home-coming' to one's roots.

"The festival is characterised by large-scale installations and pavilions in urban areas, as well as by traditional Bengali drumming and veneration of the goddess. During the event, the divides of class, religion and ethnicities collapse as crowds of spectators walk around to admire the installations", UNESCO added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Durga Puja #Durga Puja festival #Kolkata #UNESCO #UNESCO intangible status #west bengal
first published: Dec 15, 2021 07:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How portfolio re-balancing can help investors during extreme market phases?

Simply Save | How portfolio re-balancing can help investors during extreme market phases?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.