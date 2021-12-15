Feather in the cap: Kolkata's Durga Puja Festival bags UNESCO heritage status

UNESCO has accorded heritage status to West Bengal's Durga puja festival.



Durga Puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the #IntangibleHeritage list. #India

UNESCO has accorded heritage status to West Bengal's Durga puja festival, a move that has been hailed by the people of the state. Congratulating the country, UNESCO tweeted saying the festival has been inscribed on the 'intangible heritage list'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared UNESCO's tweet, lauding this achievement. His tweet read, "A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have".

Suvaprasanna, the chairman of State Heritage Commission, said the Red road carnival, which displays the craftsmanship that goes into the making of Durga puja pandals, have made more people across the world aware of the grandeur that is synonymous with the festival.

The decision to include Durga Puja in the list was taken during the sixteenth session of the annual convention of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage held online from December 13 to December 18.

In a press release, the organisation described the festival 'as the best instance of the public performance of religion and art, and as a thriving ground for collaborative artists and designers'. It stated that the festival signifies 'home-coming' to one's roots.

"The festival is characterised by large-scale installations and pavilions in urban areas, as well as by traditional Bengali drumming and veneration of the goddess. During the event, the divides of class, religion and ethnicities collapse as crowds of spectators walk around to admire the installations", UNESCO added.