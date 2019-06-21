Feasibility study of Chennai-Bangaluru-Mysore high speed rail corridor conducted: Railways

Railways has conducted a feasibility study for Chennai-Bangaluru-Mysore route of high speed rail corridor, the Parliament was informed June 21.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said the study was conducted with the cooperation of the German government.

However, he said that no Cabinet note has yet been prepared for it.

He also said that the railways have no plans to prepare a detailed project report on the corridor presently.