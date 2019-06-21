Feasibility study of Chennai-Bangaluru-Mysore high speed rail corridor conducted: Railways

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said the study was conducted with the cooperation of the German government.
Railways has conducted a feasibility study for Chennai-Bangaluru-Mysore route of high speed rail corridor, the Parliament was informed June 21.
In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said the study was conducted with the cooperation of the German government.
However, he said that no Cabinet note has yet been prepared for it.
He also said that the railways have no plans to prepare a detailed project report on the corridor presently.The railways is in the process of implementing the high speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in collaboration with Japan.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 05:00 pm