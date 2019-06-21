App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Feasibility study of Chennai-Bangaluru-Mysore high speed rail corridor conducted: Railways

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said the study was conducted with the cooperation of the German government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Railways has conducted a feasibility study for Chennai-Bangaluru-Mysore route of high speed rail corridor, the Parliament was informed June 21.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said the study was conducted with the cooperation of the German government.

However, he said that no Cabinet note has yet been prepared for it.

Close

He also said that the railways have no plans to prepare a detailed project report on the corridor presently.

The railways is in the process of implementing the high speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in collaboration with Japan.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Chennai-Bangaluru-Mysore high speed rail corridor #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.