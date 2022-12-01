 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fearing bankruptcy, builders in Noida, Greater Noida seek one-time settlement scheme for land dues

Dec 01, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

Last month, the Supreme Court recalled its order of June 10, 2020, which had capped the rate of interest at 8 per cent on the dues for land given on lease to different builders.

Representatives of realtors' bodies CREDAI and NAREDCO met Ritu Maheshwari, the CEO of Noida and Greater Noida development authorities and demanded a one-time settlement scheme to clear their land dues citing liquidity crunch.

Last month, the Supreme Court recalled its order of June 10, 2020, which had capped the rate of interest at 8 per cent on the dues for land given on lease to different builders. The apex court order is a setback for builders of Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

"In a meeting with the CEO of Noida and Greater Noida Authorities Ritu Maheshwari yesterday, real estate developers from NAREDCO and CREDAI urged the Authorities to bring in One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme similar to the one adopted by the Haryana Government, to tide over the situation arising from the recent order of the Supreme Court," the association said in a statement.

After the recall of the Supreme Court orders, the land payment liability on developers has increased manifold. The developers have started getting demand letters of huge amounts due to calculating interest compounded every six months, from the authorities, it added.

"With the acute liquidity crisis the developers are finding it impossible to clear the demands and there is an apprehension of cancellation of allotment of plots unless payments are made as per the demands," the statement said.

NAREDCO-Uttar Pradesh President R K Arora said the developers have been able to convince the authorities that in the absence of an effective resolution to the problem, possession of flats to about 1.5 lakh home buyers, a significant amount of land dues of the authorities and investment of a large number of banks and financial institutions all are at stake.