Fear for deposits of people in banks, post offices and LIC: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concern over the plight of people's deposits in banks, post offices and the LIC, claiming that the existence of such institutions might be at stake in future.

Banerjee's comments come in the wake of the Hindenburg Research report that made a slew of allegations of wrongdoing against the business conglomerate led by industrialist Gautam Adani, in which state-owned lender SBI and Life Insurance Corporation have exposure.

"Some day, they will say wind up LIC, banks and post offices; so where will the people go?" she said, in an indirect reference to the BJP-led central government.

Banerjee was speaking at a programme at Panchla here for laying the foundation of various projects, and extending government services to people.

The general public make investments in life insurance and bank deposits, which are provided as loans to various business houses, the CM claimed. She reiterated that the Centre has not released funds for the 100-day job guarantee scheme to West Bengal.

"We are yet to get Rs 7,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS)," Banerjee said. Raising concern over proper utilisation of funds granted in the past, the BJP-led NDA government has withheld money for various welfare schemes in the state. "I urge the central government not to deprive poor people and provide the dues," she said. The chief minister also claimed that her government has created 10 lakh workdays and made payments form the the state's funds. "Funds for 11 lakh houses (under Prime Minister Awas Yojana) are also pending," Banerjee said. The Trinamool Congress supremo said though the state government bears 40 per cent share of the funds meant for the scheme, the Centre claims bulk of the credit. "It is our money, which they take as GST and then do not give our share," she said Banerjee also asserted that she would not allow the division of Bengal or entertain "divisive forces

PTI