Fear for deposits of people in banks, post offices and LIC: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concern over the plight of people's deposits in banks, post offices and the LIC, claiming that the existence of such institutions might be at stake in future.

Banerjee's comments come in the wake of the Hindenburg Research report that made a slew of allegations of wrongdoing against the business conglomerate led by industrialist Gautam Adani, in which state-owned lender SBI and Life Insurance Corporation have exposure.

"Some day, they will say wind up LIC, banks and post offices; so where will the people go?" she said, in an indirect reference to the BJP-led central government.

Banerjee was speaking at a programme at Panchla here for laying the foundation of various projects, and extending government services to people.