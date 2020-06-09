App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

FDI from Cayman Islands to India jumps three-fold to $3.7 billion in 2019-20

India had received FDI worth $1 billion in 2018-19 and $1.23 billion in 2017-18 from Cayman Islands, which is UK Overseas Territory.

PTI

Cayman Islands has emerged as the fifth largest investor in India, with foreign direct investment from the nation increasing over three-fold to $3.7 billion in 2019-20, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

India had received FDI worth $1 billion in 2018-19 and $1.23 billion in 2017-18 from Cayman Islands, which is UK Overseas Territory.

Similarly, FDI from Cyprus too increased by about three-times to $879 million in the last financial year from $296 million in 2018-19. It was $417 million in 2017-18, the DPIIT data showed.

Close

Experts have stated that over time, Cayman Islands has become one of the most preferred jurisdictions for routing investments due to the absence of direct taxes costs and is one of most significant reasons why developed economies like UK, France, and Germany are now falling behind.

related news

"In fact, three times YoY leap in FDI inflows from Cayman Islands must be viewed as an indicator of how this small offshore tax haven has emerged as a favourite intermediate investment holding jurisdiction by investors across the world rather than India gaining higher popularity as an Investment destination," Nischal Arora, Partner- Regulatory, Nangia & Co LLP said.

However, such rapid pace of investments is also bound to worry the Indian regulators due to lack of substance requirements and perceived lack of transparency obligations by the investment holding jurisdiction, he said.

"Additionally, investments from tax havens do carry a comparatively higher perceived risk of laundered money, round tripping issues etc, again, which is bound to make the regulators wary of this new trend...In light of (certain) gaps in ascertaining complete beneficiary details, one may expect the government to come out with measures relating to carrying out additional scrutiny or monitoring of investments from such tax neutral jurisdictions," Arora added.

Further, he said that high FDI inflow from Cyprus is possibly due to the jurisdiction emerging as the lowest tax rate country in Europe.

Singapore is the top investor in India in the last financial year. It was followed by Mauritius, Netherlands, and the US. FDI in India increased by 13 percent to $50 billion in 2019-20.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #Business #Cayman Islands #Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade #Economy #FDI #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.