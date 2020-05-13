Father rapes daughter twice during COVID-19 lockdown in MP, mother stands by as mute spectator

An 18-year-old girl from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh has accused her father of raping her twice during the coronavirus lockdown, while claiming that her mother abetted the crime.

According to a report in The Times of India, the survivor said the assault was committed on two accounts within the first 16 days of the lockdown.

The first assault was committed in the afternoon of March 26, when the accused grabbed her as she was working in the kitchen, the survivor told the police.

He tied the girl (his daughter) to the bed while the mother stuffed cloth into her mouth so that she could not shout. Sources told the newspaper the mother stood a mute spectator as the father raped the daughter, saying it will only make things less painful after marriage.

Later, the parents locked her in a room so that she could not inform the police. On April 10, she managed to escape and reach her aunt’s place. However, the accused found her, took her home, where the survivor was raped again.

The survivor, the youngest among three daughters, was rescued by the police when her elder sister rang up 1098, the helpline for informing crimes against women. She has shown bite marks on her cheeks as well as ligature marks on her wrists as proof of the assault.

However, the parents have a different version to tell. The duo has denied the charges, accusing the daughter of falsely implicating them over their objections to her relationship with a local youth.

Morena SP Asit Yadav told the newspaper, “We will have to seize corroborative evidences, including the clothes that she was wearing on the day she was raped.”

The survivor has also claimed that her father has been trying to molest her since she was in high school, and has made similar attempts on her sisters too. The accused is believed to be a retired officer of the school education department.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The investigation is underway and their statements will be recorded before a magistrate, Yadav said.