Father claims his minor son arrested wrongfully for not giving free vegetables to Bihar cops

The father of a 14-year-old minor boy in Bihar alleged that his son has been kept in jail for three months because he refused to give free vegetables to the cops.

As per a report in NDTV, in a bid to get his son released from jail, the boy’s father has written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, informing him that his son was arrested on March 20 from his home. The fact that his son had been arrested was brought to his knowledge almost 24 hours later.

The cops claimed that the boy is 18-years-old and was caught with a bike lifter gang. To seek more clarity into the case and reach a conclusion, Nitish has demanded a full-blown investigation into this matter with a report to be filed within 48 hours.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manu Maharaj said: “It’s a matter of investigation. We have no information of any such incident. So we will have to talk to his family. If anyone is found to be at fault, they won’t be spared.”

The father also alleged that even though his son's Aadhaar card shows clearly that he is 14-years-old, the police continues to claim that his age is 18 years to justify the arrest.

