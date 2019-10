FATF can anytime blacklist Pakistan for terror financing: Rajnath Singh

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) can anytime blacklist Pakistan for terror financing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on October 1.

In August, the Asia Pacific Group of the FATF had put Pakistan in a terror 'blacklist' for its failure to curb funnelling of funds to groups responsible for scores of attacks in India.

"The FATF can anytime blacklist Pakistan for terror financing," he said at the Defence Accounts Department Day event.

The defence minister said excessive militarisation and focus on wrong policies without financial progress have resulted in a situation that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is not able to make arrangements for a flight to attend a global event.

Singh's statement came after Khan and his delegation were forced to return to New York after the special jet given to him by the Saudi government developed a technical fault while heading to Islamabad.