Fatehabad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Fatehabad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Fatehabad is an Assembly constituency in Fatehabad district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 83.95% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 80.94% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Balwan Singh Daulatpuria won this seat by a margin of 3505 votes, which was 1.89% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 185190 votes.