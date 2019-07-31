App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FASTags could soon be used to buy fuel on highways: Report

The new version will likely be called FASTag 2.0, but the name is yet to be finalised.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

FASTags, or electronic toll collection tags, could soon be used to purchase fuel, according to a report by Hindu BusinessLine.

IDFC First Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for this facility, the report said.

The new version will likely be called FASTag 2.0, but the name is yet to be finalised, sources told the publication.

The government has asked all toll plazas to accept FASTags from December 1. The move will ease vehicular movement at toll plazas and encourage cashless transactions.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Over 450 toll plazas already accept FASTags. FASTags can be purchased on ecommerce marketplace Amazon India.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had introduced FASTags in January 2019.

Account linking facility is currently availabale with seven banks - SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Paytm Payments Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank.

"NHAI FASTag is a 'bank-neutral' FASTag i.e. no bank is pre-assigned to the FASTag at the time of purchase by customer from a Point-of-Sale or Online and offers the flexibility to customer to link the FASTag with their existing bank account by using My FASTag Mobile app, currently available on Google Play Store," the NHAI said in a statement issued in May.

There is also a proposal to link FASTags with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Network.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 12:35 pm

