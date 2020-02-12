NHAI waives FASTag fee of Rs 100 between Feb 15-29

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to waive FASTag fee between February 15 and February 29, the government said in a press release on February 12.

The move is aimed at further enhancing the digital collection of user fee via

FASTags at national highway toll plazas.

"In order to further increase digital collection of user fee via FASTags at NH fee plazas, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to waive off the FASTag cost of Rs 100 for NHAI FASTag between February 15 and 29, 2020," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

It added that road users can get an NHAI FASTag free of cost on visiting any authorised point-of-sale location with a valid registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle.

A similar move was earlier announced by the NHAI between November 22 and December 15, 2019, in order to encourage people to switch FASTags.

The FASTag-based toll collection systems have been introduced across over 527 national highways in India.

One can purchase NHAI FASTags from all national highway fee plazas, regional transport offices, common service centres, transport hubs, and petrol pumps, among others, the release added.

"To search for the nearest NHAI FASTag point-of-sale locations, one may download MyFASTag App, or visit www.ihmcl.com or Call 1033 NH helpline number," the statement said.

It clarified, however, that "the applicable security deposit and minimum balance amount for FASTag wallet shall remain same as applicable."

Revenue per day from toll collection has swelled to Rs 87 crore, from Rs 68 crore earlier after the setting up of FASTag systems on national highways, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said earlier last month.