App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 11, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fast or farce? A brief history of politicians who have gone on hunger strike

While the Congress and BJP have called each other's fast a 'farce', several elected officials in the past have undertaken dharnas for various reasons.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Leading from the front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be observing fast on April 12 as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers will protest against the washout of the Budget Session of Parliament.

Modi's announcement comes days after Congress President Rahul Gandhi led his party's one-day fast over atrocities on Dalits under the BJP-led government.

While both the national parties have called each other's fast a 'farce', several elected officials have staged demonstrations for various reasons. Here's a list of elected officials who have observed fast in past:

Also read — Modi's fast a farce: Congress

related news

K Chandrashekhar Rao

In 2009, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader K Chandrasekhara Rao undertook an indefinite fast demanding a resolution on a separate state for Telangana. Rao was later elected as the first chief  minister of Telangana.

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, then opposition leader, went on a fast for 26 days to protest against the West Bengal government's "forcible" acquisition of farm land at Singur for Tata Motor's small car project. Banerjee's fast led the Tata's to shun the project.

Narendra Modi

In 2006, the then chief minister of Gujarat, went on a 51-hour fast to support the Narmada dam project, promising to deliver water to drought-prone Saurashtra and Kutch regions in the state.

Modi staged protests against the 'anti-development' stance of the central government, however, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh assured that the work on the dam would not been halted.

Arvind Kejriwal 

In 2014, the Delhi CM went on a hunger strike over a stand-off between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi Police.

N Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP chief went on a hunger strike in 2013 while protesting against bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.