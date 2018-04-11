Fast or farce? A brief history of politicians who have gone on hunger strike

Leading from the front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be observing fast on April 12 as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers will protest against the washout of the Budget Session of Parliament.

Modi's announcement comes days after Congress President Rahul Gandhi led his party's one-day fast over atrocities on Dalits under the BJP-led government.

While both the national parties have called each other's fast a 'farce', several elected officials have staged demonstrations for various reasons. Here's a list of elected officials who have observed fast in past:

K Chandrashekhar Rao

In 2009, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader K Chandrasekhara Rao undertook an indefinite fast demanding a resolution on a separate state for Telangana. Rao was later elected as the first chief minister of Telangana.

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, then opposition leader, went on a fast for 26 days to protest against the West Bengal government's "forcible" acquisition of farm land at Singur for Tata Motor's small car project. Banerjee's fast led the Tata's to shun the project.

In 2006, the then chief minister of Gujarat, went on a 51-hour fast to support the Narmada dam project, promising to deliver water to drought-prone Saurashtra and Kutch regions in the state.

Modi staged protests against the 'anti-development' stance of the central government, however, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh assured that the work on the dam would not been halted.

Arvind Kejriwal

In 2014, the Delhi CM went on a hunger strike over a stand-off between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi Police.

N Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP chief went on a hunger strike in 2013 while protesting against bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.