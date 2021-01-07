Fashion designer Satya Paul passes away at 79

Satya Paul (Image courtesy: Twitter/@SadhguruJV)

Famous fashion designer Satya Paul passed away in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on January 7 due to natural causes. He was 79 years old.

Born in 1942, Paul was credited for reinventing sarees in the contemporary age. He founded the eponymous Indian designer label ‘Satya Paul’ in 1985. The brand, now present across the country, is known for its indigenous prints.

“We are sad only a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing,” Paul’s son Puneet Nanda wrote in a Facebook post.

“Those who have been with him at any point in life would recall him as one who showered his love without hesitation or any barriers. I can attest to him having lived in totality and left fulfilled in every possible way. It is the greatest testament to him as he went joyously, without fear,” Nanda said.

Nanda said that Paul had suffered a stroke on December 2 and was recovering in a hospital. He was later cleared by doctors to be taken to the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, which had been Paul’s home since 2015.