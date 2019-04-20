App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Farzi' friendship between BSP, SP will end on May 23: PM Modi

At the joint rally of the opposition alliance in Mainpuri, Mayawati had said SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is a real backward unlike Modi, a 'farzi' or 'naqli' backward.

Whatsapp

After BSP president Mayawati termed the prime minister a ‘fake' backward class member, Narendra Modi said the 'farzi' friendship of the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party will fall apart the day Lok Sabha election results are announced.

"You all remember the friendship that was struck during the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh which came to an end with the announcement of results and turned into rivalry,” he said referring to the understanding in 2017 between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

“The farzi dosti of bua and babua will also end the same way," Modi said at an election rally here, referring to Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

"The date of this friendship has also been fixed. May 23, Thursday, this 'farzi dosti' will fall apart,” he said.

“That day bua and babua will start part 2 of their rivalry," the prime minister said.

At the joint rally of the opposition alliance in Mainpuri, Mayawati had said SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is a real backward unlike Modi, a 'farzi' or 'naqli' backward.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 07:23 pm

tags #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs DC:R Ashwin vs Shreyas Iyer, who will win ...

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR: Steven Smith and Riyan Parag star in Ra ...

Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's p ...

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI, courtesy their ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwar ...

IPL 2019 | New Skipper Smith Leads RR to Crucial Win Over MI

IPL 2019 | 'Upset Result' - Smith's Match-Winning Knock Dominates Twit ...

After Fire Breaks Out in Bali Airport, Domestic Flights Face Temporary ...

Present Generation of Dynast Has Become Liability for Congress: Arun J ...

Millions For Notre-Dame But What About Us, Lament 'Yellow Vest' Protes ...

Govt Extends Deadline for GST Sales Return for March Until April 23

IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman Transferred Out of Kashmir Amid Securit ...

NIA Arrests Key Conspirator from Delhi in Connection with ISIS-inspire ...

Nobody Should Insult 'Martyrs': Uddhav Thackeray on Pragya Thakur's Co ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Lok Sabha polls: Congress plays coy as Varanasi prepares for Priyanka ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

Anantnag Lok Sabha seat: Three-phased election, reduced polling hours ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Imran Khan's Cabinet reshuffle: Party insiders bite the dust as Pakist ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Is Novak Djokovic finding it difficult to be moti ...

SpiceJet hires 500 employees, including 100 pilots from grounded Jet A ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, sa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.