Farooq Abdullah gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Source: Twitter/omarabdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who is Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, on Tuesday got his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital, officials said.

Abdullah, 85, was given the first dose of the vaccine at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, the officials said.

Omar Abdullah, son of the NC president, took to Twitter to thank the doctors and other staff at the hospital for administering the vaccine to his father.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic



Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85 year old father & my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well. pic.twitter.com/V6yo1zyuGR

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 2, 2021

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85 year old father & my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well,” Omar tweeted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said it has completed vaccination of 70 percent health workers and 57 percent front line workers in the union territory with no reported case of any serious adversity.