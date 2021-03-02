English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Don't miss the exciting session on 'Make in India: Pharmacy of the World' where top business leaders reveal how the life sciences and pharma sector can become more aatmanirbhar. Click to attend:
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Farooq Abdullah gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Omar Abdullah, son of the NC president, took to Twitter to thank the doctors and other staff at the hospital for administering the vaccine to his father.

PTI
March 02, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST
Source: Twitter/omarabdullah

Source: Twitter/omarabdullah


National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who is Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, on Tuesday got his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital, officials said.

Abdullah, 85, was given the first dose of the vaccine at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, the officials said.

Omar Abdullah, son of the NC president, took to Twitter to thank the doctors and other staff at the hospital for administering the vaccine to his father.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85 year old father & my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well,” Omar tweeted.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said it has completed vaccination of 70 percent health workers and 57 percent front line workers in the union territory with no reported case of any serious adversity.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #Farooq Abdullah #Health #India #Omar Abdullah
first published: Mar 2, 2021 02:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.