English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties

Party MP Hasnain Masoodi said the petition challenging the ED order was filed before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on March 4. It is scheduled to come up for hearing on March 5.

PTI
March 05, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has challenged an Enforcement Directorate order attaching his residential and commercial properties worth nearly Rs 12 crore.

Party MP Hasnain Masoodi said the petition challenging the ED order was filed before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on March 4. It is scheduled to come up for hearing on March 5.

In December, the ED attached the properties worth Rs 11.86 crore in Kashmir and in Jammu, alleging that they were the proceeds of crime in a scam related to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Masoodi said the properties attached by the ED were either ancestral or acquired before the alleged offence took place.
PTI
TAGS: #ED #Farooq Abdullah #Kashmir High Court
first published: Mar 5, 2021 03:04 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.