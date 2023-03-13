 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Farmers, workers begin Nashik-Mumbai foot march led by CPI(M) over onion prices & forest land rights among other demands

Mar 13, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

In the first state budget rolled out by the Maharashtra government led by the Eknath Shinde-headed Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 9, the focus was on the welfare of farmers and development of the agriculture sector.

A foot march of farmers and workers spearheaded by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] to draw the government's attention towards various demands of these sections began from Dindori town in Maharashtra's Nashik district to Mumbai on March 12.

The organisers said that thousands of farmers and unorganised sector workers are taking part in the 'Long March' that has been organised over demands like the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for onions, appropriate price for agriculture produce, electricity bill waiver for farmers, speedy compensation for crops losses due to the unseasonal rains and forest land rights.

A number of Accredited Social Health Activists or ASHA workers and tribals are also taking part in the march, they said.

The Maharashtra government on March 13 announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 300 per quintal to onion farmers in the state who were severely affected by a steep fall in the prices. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced this decision in the state Legislative Assembly and said it will provide relief to onion growers.