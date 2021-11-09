Farmers will march to Parliament everyday from the start of winter session: Farmers' Union SKM

File image of protesting farmers.

Farmers' Union Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) which has been spearheading the farmers protest in India for the past year, announced that from the beginning of the winter session of the Parliament (November 29) till the end, 500 selected farmer volunteers will move every day to the Parliament in tractor trollies.

Announcing the decision in a press release on November 9, SKM said that the march to the parliament is for their assertion of rights to protest in Delhi and in 'order to increase the pressure manifold on this obstinate, insensitive, anti-people and pro-corporate BJP central government, to force it to concede the demands for which farmers across the country have launched a historic struggle for one year'.

It has also called upon farmers to observe one year of the protests on Delhi borders on November 26 by assembling in large numbers at the borders and holding state-level protests.

The union informed that on November 26 there will be huge mobilisations from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan at all the Delhi borders. Large public meetings will be held there and homage will be paid to more than 650 martyrs. It asked all farm unions to mobilize strength for the same.

For the other states, SKM has called for Mahapanchayats in the capital cities with wide participation of farmers, workers, employees, agricultural labourers, women, youth and students.

Following that, on November 28, a massive Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat will be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the press release apprised. The event will be jointly hosted by over 100 organizations under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM).

The Mahapanchayat will denounce the Modi-led BJP government on all fronts and will raise several issues of the working people, including the repeal of the Farm Laws and the Labour Codes, a central law to guarantee a fair MSP, halving the price of diesel, petrol and cooking gas.

The SKM in its press release also reiterated its demand for the dismissal and arrest of Ajay Mishra Teni, and a Supreme Court-monitored investigation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case that took place on October 3.

"Yesterday, the Supreme Court in its hearing on the case, had pointed to the UP government’s attempts to “protect one person” in the case. The facts of the case are now well established. Yet, Modi and Yogi governments continue to unashamedly protect the minister and his son", read the statement.