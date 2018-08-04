App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 10:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers' union blocks Yamuna Expressway in protest

The demands included compensation for inundated crop and financial assistance for damaged houses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union blocked the Yamuna Expressway on Friday to press for their demands. The two-hour blockade was lifted after the protesters were given assurance of speedy redressal of their problems, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Mahaban) Upama Pandey.

"We were left with no option but to demonstrate as the administration was turning a blind eye to the problems of farmers," district president of Bhartiya Kisan Union Raj Kumar Tomar said.

The demands included compensation for inundated crop, financial assistance for damaged houses, including the names of farmers left out of the crop insurance scheme, Tomar added.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 10:13 am

tags #India #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.