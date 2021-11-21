Farmers to proceed with planned march to Parliament on November 29: SKM

File image of farmers protesting against the central farm reform laws

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation representing the farmer unions protesting against the Centre's farm reform laws, said it will proceed with the planned march to the Parliament on November 29.

Earlier, it was considered that the planned march to Parliament could be withdrawn in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to withdraw the contentious farm laws.

The SKM, which held a meeting at the Delhi-Haryana border point of Singhu on November 21, said it "welcomes" the prime minister's announcement but added that it would continue to press for other demands including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

"We discussed repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. SKM's predecided programs will continue as it is - Kisan panchayat in Lucknow on 22nd (November), gatherings at all borders on 26th and march to Parliament on 29th," farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

Rajewal said the amalgam of protesting farmer unions will write an "open letter" to Modi to list the pending demands which it wants to be fulfilled.

"Pending demands will be mentioned in it - MSP Committee, its rights, its time frame, its duties; Electricity Bill 2020, withdrawal of cases. We'll also write to him to sack the Minister (Ajay Mishra Teni) over Lakhimpur Kheri," he added.

Notably, Union MoS Home Teni's son Ashish Mishra has been arrested in the case linked to the alleged mowing down of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri last month.

Earlier, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had told reporters that protesting farmers will continue to camp at the borders of Delhi till the farm laws are formally withdrawn through the Parliament.

The Centre is expected to table a Bill to repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, scheduled to begin from November 29. News agency ANI learnt from government sources that the repeal Bill is likely to be taken up for approval by the Union Cabinet on November 24.