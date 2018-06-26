App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Farmers to pay the price of Trump's tariff measures as fertilisers costs soar

Currently, phosphoric acid prices are around $730 a tonne, which have risen $150 from a year ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian farmers are likely to bear the burden of the ongoing tariff war between the United States and India as the cost of fertilisers has soared up amid the tariff row between the two countries.

Cost on non-urea complexes such as di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and muriate of potash (MoP) have risen over the past few months due to an increase in the international prices of raw materials. The falling rupee has added to the cost of imports of these fertilisers, reported Business Line.

Compared with the corresponding period last year, the prices of DAP and MoP are up 24-27 percent.

Industry experts believe that the Centre's recent move to hike safeguard duty on imports of phosphoric acid from the US to 20 percent from 5 percent may have a reverse impact. India imports around 2.4 million tonnes of phosphoric acid every year, of which imports from the US are estimated to be 2 lakh tonnes.

related news

"The higher duty on US products may push up the prices of phosphoric acid from other origins,” an industry source told the paper.

Currently, phosphoric acid prices are around $730 a tonne, which has risen $150 from a year ago.

The farmers have also failed to benefit from government's Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) schemes due to the increase in prices on input materials. "We don’t have any option, but to pass on the price increase to the farmers," a source told the paper.

The fertiliser-makers, however, have revised the prices three to four times over the past six months owing to the rising global prices of phosphoric acid, the main ingredient.

The fertiliser industry fears that the rise in prices of the decontrolled fertilisers may result in a decline in demand as the farmers are already grappling with low  farm-product prices.

Agriculture expert Devinder Sharma told the paper the rise in prices may work in favour of India as it would offer a chance to move away from chemical fertilisers.

"There is a need to take a re-look at their use," Sharma said, adding that recent studies in Andhra Pradesh prove that there is no co-relation between rise in yields and fertiliser use.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 03:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.