Farmers to hold 3-hour 'chakka jam' today: Timings, places and all you need to know

Farmer unions protesting the Centre's new farm reform laws have announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours. Union leaders have told a press conference at the Singhu Border, on the Haryana side, that they will block national and state highways between 12 pm to 3 pm on the day.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting the three farm laws, said that the ‘chakka jam’ will conclude at 3 pm by blowing the vehicle horns for one minute, a move that is aimed at expressing support and solidarity with the farmers.

According to the SKM, there would be no 'chakka jam' in Delhi on the day even as it asserted that peasants in other parts of the country will block national and state highways for three hours but in a peaceful way.

However, police said they have taken additional measures to deal with any situation emerging out of the 'chakka jam'.

Why farmers have announced a ‘chakka jam’?

Farmer unions have announced the 'chakka jam' in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

The farmers have alleged that water and power supply have been curtailed, and mobile toilet blocks being removed, at their protest venues.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farmer leader from Punjab and part of the SKM, claimed during the press conference that scores of people have been "detained by the police" besides FIRs filed against many, including a journalist. "Our February 6 protest would also be against this harassment faced by journalists who are trying to report the truth from the ground, and the Twitter restrictions," he said.

The SKM also alleged that the Twitter accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and a user named 'Tractor2Twitter' have been restricted.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav alleged the action against the Twitter account was taken on the "request of government authorities", adding accounts of some private individuals, who have been very vocal against the movement, have also been restricted.

The unions also alleged that farmers have been "ignored" in the Union Budget 2021-22. According to Yadav, the Union government has "reduced the allocation to agriculture sector" in this budget.

What is the planning of protesting farmers for ‘chakka jam’?

Protesting farmers will not block roads in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the nationwide 'chakka jam' even as agitating unions asserted that peasants in other parts of the country will block national and state highways for three hours but in a peaceful way.

"There will be no chakka jam programme inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode. All roads for entering into Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located," the SKM said in a statement.

Emergency and essential services such as ambulance and school bus will not be stopped during the 'chakka jam', it said.

What are the preparations by police for ‘chakka jam’?

The Delhi Police has deployed additional measures, including tightening security and intensifying vigil at the city's border points, to deal with any situation emerging out of the proposed 'chakka jam'.

Elaborating about the security arrangements for the proposed 'chakka jam', Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal has said that in view of the violence that took place in Delhi on January 26 that had left over 500 security personnel injured and one protestor dead, adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the Delhi Police at the borders so that miscreants are not able to enter the national capital.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava also held a meeting with senior officers of the force and reviewed the security arrangements on February 5.

The police will also be monitoring content on social media to keep a watch on those spreading rumours against the force, officials said.

A senior police officer said to prevent any kind of law and order situation and disruption of normal life during the 'chakka jam', adequate forces are being deployed across the outer-north district of Delhi Police.

Another senior police officer from the east district of Delhi Police said as a precautionary measure, iron nails studded on the roads have also been repositioned behind the barricades at the Ghazipur border, another protest site.

There will be an additional deployment of pickets at all the border points of Delhi. All vehicles will be checked thoroughly at the entry and exit points of pickets and borders. Additional buses have already been taken and extra barricades are being put up at the picket points across the city, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for over 70 days, demanding a complete repeal of three central farm laws.

(With inputs from PTI)