Farmers to hold 1-day hunger strike on December 21 amid protest

According to NDTV, the farmers also plan to bang thalis during PM Modi's Man Ki Baat address on December 27 to intensify their agitation.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2020 / 06:48 PM IST
Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new farm laws scrapped.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agriculture reform laws have announced that they will observe a one-day relay hunger strike on December 21.

Jagjit Singh Dalewala, the Bharatiya Kisan Union's leader appealed to citizens to beat thalis during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address on December 27.

"On December 27, during Prime Minister Modi's Mann Ki Baat. We would appeal to everyone to beat 'thali' at their homes till the time he speaks during the program," he said as quoted by ANI.
