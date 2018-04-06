App
Apr 06, 2018 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers to get compensation for damage to equipment by wild elephants

The Maharashtra Government has decided to compensate farmers for damage to agricultural equipment by wild elephants.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Government Resolution in this regard was issued by the Forest Department on March 23.

If agricultural tools or equipment are damaged by wild elephants, 50 percent of the market price or Rs five thousand, whichever is less, will be paid as compensation, it said.

Further, if a protective wall or fence is damaged, 50 per cent of the market price or Rs 10,000, whichever is less, will be paid as compensation.

Wild elephants from neighbouring Karnataka often stray into the border districts of Kolhapur and Sindhudurg and damage crops.

Compensation was paid for damaged crops or orchards, but so far there was no provision for compensating the damage to farm equipment.

However, if the farmer has encroached on forest land, no compensation shall be paid for such a damage.

tags #Current Affairs

