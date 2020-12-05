PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Farmers Threaten To Walk Out Of Meeting With Centre; Demand Government's Decision

Earlier in the day, in a bid to break the deadlock over protests against new farm laws, the government had told told representatives of agitating farmers that they are ready to address all their concerns with an open mind.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 5, 2020 / 06:21 PM IST
Security deployment on way to Chandigarh-Delhi Highway as farmers gather to proceed to the national capital for staging a demonstration. Delhi Police has stated that farmers do have permission to stage a protest. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Security deployment on way to Chandigarh-Delhi Highway as farmers gather to proceed to the national capital for staging a demonstration. Delhi Police has stated that farmers do have permission to stage a protest. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

During the fifth round of talks between the farmers' representatives and the central government on December 5, the farmer leaders threatened to walk out of the discussion if not presented with a decision on their demands.

"The government should make a decision on our demands, otherwise, we are walking out of the meeting", said farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. The leaders also said that they don’t want further discussion and want to know what has the government decided on the farmers' demand, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, in a bid to break the deadlock over protests against new farm laws, the government had told representatives of agitating farmers that they are ready to address all their concerns with an open mind.

At the beginning of the fifth round of talks at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told a group of 40 representatives of various farmer unions that the government is committed to cordial talks and welcomed all positive feedback on the new farm laws, sources told news agency PTI.

Later, Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, an MP from Punjab, addressed the leaders in Punjabi and said the government understands the sentiments of Punjab.

Close

Related stories

"We are ready to address all your concerns with an open mind," a source quoted Parkash as telling the union leaders.

The talks between the government and the protesting unions began around 2.30 pm and was also attended by Railway, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal.

In his opening remarks, Tomar, who is leading the talks for the Centre, said the government is committed to "peaceful talks with farmers' leaders and does not intend to hurt farmers' sentiments".

The agriculture minister welcomed feedback on the three farm laws, while agriculture secretary Sanjay Agarwal summarised the proceedings of the previous four rounds of talks with farmer unions during the meeting, sources said.

The two sides are believed to have discussed contentious issues like the provision of dispute resolution and registration of traders in proposed private mandis under the new laws.

Ahead of the meeting, Tomar and Goyal, along with senior union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate over proposals likely to be made to the agitating groups.

With inputs from agencies
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Farmers protest
first published: Dec 5, 2020 06:21 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.