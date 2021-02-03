Farmers' stir: Samyukta Kisan Morcha acknowledges support of international personalities, says getting stronger day by day

(Image: AP)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday said it is a matter of pride that eminent personalities of the world are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers, but it is unfortunate that the Government of India is not understanding their pain.

The remarks come a day after international pop star Rihanna and young environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the farmers’ agitation.

The SKM, an umbrella body of farmer unions protesting against three agri laws, acknowledged the support of international personalities towards the ongoing farmers’ movement.

"On one hand, it is a matter of pride that eminent personalities of the world are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers, while on the other hand, it is unfortunate that the Government of India is not understanding the pain of the farmers and some people are even calling peaceful farmers as terrorists,” the SKM said in a statement issued by its leader Darshan Pal.

The Morcha also asserted that the agitation is getting stronger day by day.

"After massive support in kisan mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh, farmers have organised mahapanchayats in Dabra and Phulbagh in Madhya Pradesh, Mehndipur in Rajasthan and Jind in Haryana. A large number of farmers will be coming to Delhi in the coming days,” the statement said.

Farmers from Rajasthan and Punjab are coming to the Shahjahanpur border daily.

The farmers have again started a dharna at Palwal border and many from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will join the agitation in coming days, the Morcha said in the statement.

The umbrella body of farmer unions said it has taken note of transport-related problems and alleged that the government has shut down the internet and now the entry of media persons to the protest sites is also being "choked" by it.

"The government is fearful of the reality of this movement reaching the common people across the country and is doing its best to block communication from the protest sites,” the SKM said.

"It is high time that internet services are restored, barricading of main and internal roads is removed, supplies are freely allowed, and protesters are released by the government, the Morcha demanded.

The outfit also extended support to the one-day strike of electricity workers across the country, saying it "strongly opposed" privatisation of the power sector.