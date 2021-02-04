Farmers' Protests: Home Minister Amit Shah meets NSA Doval, IB & Delhi Police Chief ahead of Chakka Jam on February 6

(Image: AP)

Home Minister Amit Shah met with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Aravind Kumar, and Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava in Parliament on February 4. The meeting comes ahead of the chakka jam call given by farmers' unions on February 6.

On February 2, farmer unions announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' that would take place on February 6 where they would block national and state highways for three hours. This is specifically to protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment meted out to them by the authorities and other issues.

Farmer protest sites at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and strengthening barricades.

Iron rods have been hooked between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters.

Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked as a makeshift cement wall has come up there.

At Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, there are multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot.

Farmers have been protesting now for 71 days against the three farm bills that they believe are detrimental to them. They want a complete rollback of the bills and a guarantee on the MSP system being retained, and nothing less than this. Farmers even refused the government's offer to put the law on stay for 1.5 years.