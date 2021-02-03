Farmers’ protests causing inconvenience, financial losses to govt, public: Centre to Rajya Sabha

Delhi Police used tear gas and lathi charged tractor rally on January 26. (Image Source: Twitter/Abhijeet Dipke (AAP)

The ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s agricultural reform laws have left Delhi borders blocked for months, causing great inconvenience to the residents of the national capital and neighbouring states, the government told Parliament.

The farmer’s protest that started in November 2020 has also resulted in huge financial losses to the government and the people, the Centre told Rajya Sabha on February 3.

Replying to a question raised by Shiv Sena member Anil Desai, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said: “The Delhi Police has informed that Gazipur, Chilla, Tikri, and Singhu borders of the National Capital are blocked by agitating farmers and it is inconvenient to the residents of Delhi and neighbouring states. In any agitation, there is the financial loss incurred by people and governments.”

Reddy added that large convoys of protesting farmers in tractors tried to “furiously” force their way and go past police barricades to enter Delhi on January 26.

“They aggressively resorted to rioting, damage to government property and used criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of their duty, thereby inflicting injuries to the on-duty police personnel,” he said in a written reply.

The minister further said social distancing protocols to avoid COVID-19 spread was also flouted by protesting farmers as they had gathered in large numbers without face masks at a time the country is still battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Clarifying why the Delhi Police used tear gas and water cannons on January 26, Reddy said: “The farmers' actions left the Delhi Police with no option but to use tear gas, water cannons and mild force to control the crowd," he said.

--With agency inputs