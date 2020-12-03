Farmers' protests: All eyes on Centre's key talks with farm leaders today, Amit Shah meets Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

In the meeting held on December 1, farmers’ unions rejected a government proposal for setting up a five-member committee of officials, economists and farmers’ representatives to hold future negotiations.

Farmers in Haryana and Punjab have started gathering on the Delhi’s border along Haryana for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest against the three new farm bill passed in September. Farmers will be marching to Delhi on November 26-27 to pressure Central government to scrap the three farm laws. Farmers are adamant to march to the national capital despite Delhi government refusing permission to stage rally citing coronavirus restrictions. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Representatives of 35 farmers unions will sit with Central government ministers in the second round of talks at Vigyan Bhawan today as thousands of farmers continue their protest for the eighth straight day on the Delhi outskirts seeking repeal of three controversial farm laws, among other demands.

In today’s meeting that begins at 12 noon, the Centre is expected to address some issues, not linked to the farm laws that the farmer leaders had raised in their earlier meetings, sources said.

The meeting held on December 1 was inconclusive with the Centre asking farmer leaders to come up with ‘clause-wise’ objections in the farm laws in the next meeting.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash, who is an MP from Punjab, attended the meeting that lasted three-and-a-half hours at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

In the meeting held on December 1, farmers’ unions rejected a government proposal for setting up a five-member committee of officials, economists and farmers’ representatives to hold future negotiations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to meet Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, ahead of today’s talks with farm leaders, according to PTI. Most of the protesting farmers are from Punjab.

The farmer organisations, adamant on their demands, have, it seems, hardened their stand that the government must call a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws, failing which they may escalate their protest and block all roads to Delhi.

Making the matters worse, an apex body of transporters has threatened to halt the movement of essential goods across North India and subsequently the entire country if the demands of the farmers protesting against three farm laws are not met.

Some reports suggested that Centre was considering a proposal to guarantee minimum support price (MSP), not mentioned in the farm laws, for farmers with land holdings of less than five acres.

The three farm laws, namely, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, enacted in September, were introduced by the Narendra Modi government and projected as long-due reforms in the agriculture sector.

But the anger among farmers, particularly in Congress-ruled Punjab and neighbouring Haryana, has been simmering since the enactment.

Though the farmers have expressed objection to all the three farm laws, their main problem, essentially, is about the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act or the FPTC Act and its provisions, that they fear, will weaken the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis.