Farmers’ protest: What Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote in his open letter

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Image: Twitter)

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 17 wrote an open letter to farmers protesting against the new farm reform laws and said that misunderstanding had been created among some groups regarding the initiatives.

In a Hindi tweet, Tomar said the central government has followed the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ motto and worked towards development for all without discrimination. “The history of past six years is the evidence,” Tomar added.

The letter came at a time when thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest at various borders of Delhi. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained.

Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

In the letter, written in Hindi, Tomar sought to alleviate farmers’ concerns, saying that the system of MSP and agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) will not be stopped.

Tomar also said that farmers’ lands are not in danger and agreements that farmers sign will be for crops, not for their land.



आप विश्वास रखिये, किसानों के हितों में किये गए ये सुधार भारतीय कृषि में नए अध्याय की नींव बनेंगे, देश के किसानों को और स्वतंत्र करेंगे, सशक्त करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/bwA17HXph3

— Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) December 17, 2020

The union agriculture minister added that the price of the produce will be determined in the farming agreement and farmers will be able to end the contract whenever they want, without any penalty. He further highlighted that many states have already introduced contract farming and consultations had taken place for two decades before the laws were passed.

“As the agriculture minister, my duty is to dispel farmers’ misunderstandings, to make every farmer of this country tension-free. It is my duty to expose the conspiracy being hatched to create a wall between the farmers and the Centre,” he wrote in Hindi.

“I am from a farming family. I have grown up seeing, understanding the challenges of farming. I have seen the distress of untimely rain, the happiness of timely monsoon. These were parts of my growing up. I have also seen the week-long wait to sell crops,” the agriculture minister wrote.