Farmers' Protest | Tractor revolution' buzz word as farmers oppose old NGT order to ban diesel vehicles

Representative image.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agricultural laws are rallying behind the call for a 'tractor revolution', while expressing disappointment over a 2014 NGT order banning diesel vehicles, including tractors, older than 10 years in Delhi-NCR. 'Tractor Kranti (revolution)' became a buzz word after farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's call on Saturday for mobilising support of tractor-owners for the ongoing stir against the contentious agri-marketing laws.

Farmers' Protest | Host farmers at your house like you treated Barack Obama: Asaduddin Owaisi to PM Modi

During a speech to supporters at the Ghazipur protest site Saturday, Tikait reached out to the farming community, many of whom, especially in the Delhi NCR, have been upset over the National Green Tribunal's order. The November 26, 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated that any petrol vehicle older than 15 years and diesel one older than 10 years shall not be permitted to ply on the roads in Delhi-NCR.

Among others, farmers in western Uttar Pradesh districts like Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Shamli and Meerut have been apprehensive of the decision. "As per this order, my tractor which I bought eight years ago will go out of use after two years or at max, after seven years if the 15-year rule is imposed. It will be a huge loss," Muzaffarnagar resident Vikas Kadiyan, who owns 40 bigha land, told.