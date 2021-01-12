Farmers' protest: 3 farmers' counsel miss SC hearing on farm laws

Supreme Court of India (SC)

Senior advocates Dushyant Dave, HS Phoolka and Colin Gonsalves, representing around 400 farmers' bodies, were not present in the Supreme Court’s hearing on January 12.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde assembled on January 12 to pronounce a verdict on various issues related to the farm laws and the farmers' ongoing stir at Delhi borders.

During the hearing, the CJI asked senior advocate Harish Salve about Dushyant Dave.

“Where has (Dushyant) Dave gone now? Yesterday he said he will get back today with the views of farmers’ unions. They have not logged in also,” asked the CJI.

“We don't have Dave, Phoolka and Colin Gonsalves today, though they said they represent nearly 400 protesters. This is really concerning.” - advocate Harish Salve

The advocates, who had been present in the SC hearing on January 11, were supposed to consult the farmers on the formation of a committee and come back on the day, said senior Salve before the bench.