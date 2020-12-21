Farmers' protest | Shetkari Sanghatan urges Centre not to withdraw agri reform laws, suggests amendments

(Image: Reuters)

As the deadlock between farmers' bodies and PM Narendra Modi-led Union government continues over the three contentious farm laws, Shetkari Sanghatan (SS) has requested the Centre not to withdraw the agricultural reform laws.

Instead, the Sharad Joshi-founded organisation has asked the central government to make amendments to the laws to address the demands made by the farmers. Mentioning the reason for widespread misinformation and protests, SS chief Anil Ghanwat, however, mentioned that the Union government did not discuss the farm laws in detail with the stakeholders before introducing them.

"The government can stay implementation of the laws and amend them after discussions with farmers. However, there is no need to withdraw these laws, which have opened up opportunities for farmers," Hindu BusinessLine quoted Ghanwat as saying.

The SS chief was of the opinion that States and not Centre should have the authority to decide on Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and contract farming. States should be making laws on how APMCs, cess and developments of mandis should work. The Centre can, however, help in framing the guiding principles by making a Model Act, he added.

"The government must scrap the Essential Commodities Act which has resulted in the exploitation of farmers," Ghanwat said, advising the government not to succumb to pressure from Punjab’s farmers.

Meanwhile, farmers' bodies in Maharashtra refer the farm laws as an end of the mandi system which will create issues in future. "Farmers Product Trade & Commerce Act allows us (farmers) to sell outside of the APMC, but it has abolished the mandi system which operates under the APMC. This means we will have to sell to corporates, and the crops will not be purchased at MSP (Minimum Support Price)," Nashik-based FPO Sahyadri Farms's MD Vilas Shinde told MoneyControl.

Farmers like Shivaji Awte fear losing their land to corporates with the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020. "I fear losing my land and become slaves to the corporates," the Pune-based farmer said to MoneyControl. Similar were the views of other farmers from Maharashtra.

In Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government is all set to convene a special session on December 23 to discuss the three contentious central farm laws and pass a resolution against the acts.