Farmers' protest: Send roses to PM Modi on Valentine's Day, asks ‘Love Conquers Hate’ campaign

The Global Indian Progressive Alliance, a coalition of progressives from the Indian diaspora across the world, has launched the campaign called 'Love Conquers Hate'.

Moneycontrol News
February 13, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Haldia, West Bengal. (File image)

In a unique initiative to support protesting farmers, demanding to repeal the new farm reform laws, the Global Indian Diaspora has asked people to tweet or send a rose to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14.

The Global Indian Progressive Alliance (GIPA), a coalition of progressives from the Indian diaspora across the world, launched the campaign called “Love Conquers Hate” on February 10.

The diaspora asked to tweet or send a rose to PM Modi to demand repeal of farm laws. Supporters, who want to send the roses, are asked to send one to their local embassy, it said.

With this campaign, the coalition encourages people to show solidarity with the farmers and asking the prime minister to repeal the farm laws, which have triggered the protests in the country, reported The American Bazaar.

The campaign has been launched with three hashtags: #Rose2Repeal #LoveToFarmers #OneAppealRepeal.

“We would like to express our unwavering solidarity with the farmers in India and to draw attention to their non-violent protest who are braving harsh weather conditions and repressive measures for over two months,” the coalition told the publication.

Along with GIPA, other organizations such as Hindus for Human Rights-USA (H4HR), Friends of India-Texas, The Humanism Project, Australia, and the Boston South Asian Coalition are also a part of this campaign, said the report.

The GIPA has also written a letter to Indian Embassies and consulates across the world regarding the campaign, the report said.

The letter says that the members of Global Indian Diaspora urge the Government of India to repeal the three farm laws passed in 2020. “We hereby express our unwavering support for the moral perseverance of the brave farmers of India who have continued to struggle since August 2020 for their right to be heard, for food sovereignty and security for all Indian citizens, and for justice across the Indian Republic in their demands to repeal the three Farm Laws – The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act,” the letter stated.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting at three border points on the outskirts of Delhi demanding repeal of the three farm laws. The talks between the farmers and the government are deadlocked as the farmers are insisting on complete repeal of the laws.
