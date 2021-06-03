MARKET NEWS

Farmers' Protest | Samyukta Kisan Morcha announces fresh stir, to observe Sampoorna Kranti Diwas on June 5

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, along with other farmer bodies, has been holding protests since last year against the three agricultural reforms introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST
Representative image

In a statement issued on June 3, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SMK) -- an umbrella body of several farmer associations -- announced that it will organise a farmers' stir on Kranti Diwas on June 5, Times Now reported.

SMK will observe “Sampoorna Kranti Diwas” on June 5 and reportedly burn copies of the three farm laws in front of the offices of BJP leaders and representatives. According to local media reports, the farmer protest will be held at the Ghazipur border near Delhi.

According to a Times of India report, farmers from Uttarakhand's Terai region will also observe "Sampoorna Kranti Diwas" on June 5.

Notably, on June 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had promulgated the three contentious ordinances: (i) the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, (ii) the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, and (iii) the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Close

Earlier, SMK had called for a nationwide protest on May 26 to observe six months of agitation against the new farm laws.
TAGS: #agricultural reforms #farmer protests #Samyukta Kisan Morcha
