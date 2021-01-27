Farmers' Protest: R-Day violence part of 'dirty conspiracy' against peaceful struggle : Farmers' body

(Image: AP)

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers’ unions leading the agitation called the violent incidents on Republic Day a ‘dirty conspiracy’ hatched with another farmers’ organisation against the peaceful struggle of farmers.

After its emergency meeting, the SKM issued a statement alleging that anti-social elements such as Deep Sidhu attempted to torpedo the agitation.

“Most of the farmer organizations who are part of the ongoing farmers' agitation today held an appreciation was conveyed to the struggling farmers for extending an unprecedented response to the Kisan Republic Day Parade.

"The concerned organisations discussed the violent incidents in New Delhi and concluded that the Union government has been severely shaken by this peasant agitation,” SKM said in a statement after the meeting held under the chairmanship of Balbir Singh Rajewal.

“Therefore, a dirty conspiracy was hatched with Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and others against the peaceful struggle of other farmer organizations, who had set up their own separate protest site after 15 days of the beginning of this Farmers' agitation. They were not part of the organisations which jointly undertook the struggle,” it said.

The capital witnessed unprecedented scenes of chaos and violence in Delhi during the tractor march by farmers on Republic Day. Hundreds of protesters broke away from a rally on the city outskirts and stormed Red Fort on January 26, with others breaching barricades and clashing with police in other parts of the capital.

The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital leaving over 300 police personnel injured, officials said.

“When the farmer organizations declared a programme of Kisan Parade on 26 January, anti-social elements like Deep Sidhu and others, along with the said farmer organization attempted to torpedo the farmers’ agitation,” the statement said.

Under this conspiracy, the statement said, farmers’ organisation and other persons announced that they would march on Ring Road and unfurl a flag on the Red Fort.

“As a corollary of conspiracy, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee started marching on the Ring Road, two hours before the scheduled march of the struggling organisations. It was a deep-rooted conspiracy to knock down the peaceful and strong farmers' struggle,” said the statement adding that all the SKM constituents strongly condemned this incident.

The protesting farmers have also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.

Thousands of farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points for nearly two months, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.