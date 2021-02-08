Farmers' Protest: Protesters devise workarounds to access information during Internet shutdown

(Image: AP)

The suspension of internet services forced protesting farmers to find other ways to access news and ensure information flowed unrestricted to their families across Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.

In the absence of the Internet, the farmers turned towards local newspapers to spread information. Around 5,000 copies of regional newspapers, which were paid for by the organisers were used to disseminate information, reported Hindustan Times.

Also, the press conferences by farmer groups, which were broadcast live on social media platforms, had to be recorded in advance and then uploaded using WiFi hot spots set up by some farmer groups nearly a month ago, said the report.

To access news of the day on social media during Internet shutdown, several volunteers travelled away from the protest site to get connectivity on their mobile phones, it said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had ordered the suspension of internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders of Delhi, where farmers have been protesting against the new farm reform laws, for 24 hours till night on February 6 in the wake of their 'chakka jam' call. Besides the three sites, internet services were remain suspended in their adjoining areas too till 23:59 hours on the day.

According to a home ministry official, the decision was taken to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency' under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017.

Earlier, the suspension of internet services was ordered at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders and their adjoining areas from 11 PM on January 29 and was effective till 11 PM on January 31, which was further extended till February 2. On January 26, when large-scale violence was reported during the farmers' tractor rally, internet services were temporarily suspended in some parts of Delhi.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for over 70 days, demanding a complete repeal of three central farm reform laws.