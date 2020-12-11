PlusFinancial Times
December 11, 2020 / 12:07 PM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Two Delhi Police officers overseeing security at Singhu border test positive for COVID-19

Farmers' Protest Day 16 LIVE Updates: Farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws has entered the 16th day. Leaders of farmer unions have refused to accept Centre's offer of amendments in the new farm laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 16th day today. Farmer leaders have rejected the government's offer of amendments in the new farm laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Farmers have also announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met. Farmer unions said they will soon annou
nce a date for blocking tracks across the country. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also released a booklet titled 'Putting Farmers First', highlighting the reforms introduced by the government in the agriculture sector through the new farm laws. The Centre and the leaders of protesting farmers' groups have held several rounds of talks, but no breakthrough has been achieved yet. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the contentious laws are scrapped. They fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.
  • December 11, 2020 / 12:06 PM IST

     Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Two senior Delhi Police officers heading security arrangements at Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been camping for two weeks have tested positive for COVID-19, an officer said on Friday. Both the DCP-rank officers are in isolation, he said. Hundreds of police personnel have been deployed at the Singhu border point to prevent the protesters, demanding a rollback of the new farm laws, from entering the national capital. "Two senior police officers deployed at Singhu border tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. Both of them are currently in isolation," a senior police officer said.

    Read: Two Delhi Police officers overseeing security at Singhu test positive for COVID-19

  • December 11, 2020 / 12:00 PM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Group of sportspersons, farmers provide laundry services at Singhu border protest site: A group of sportspersons and farmers have started a laundry service using multiple washing machines at Delhi's Singhu border to help protesters there avoid trips back home to bring back clean clothes. The 12 sportspersons from Punjab and Haryana as well as four young farmers from Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said the laundry service was started simply to make things easier for the farmers who are protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border against the Centre's three farm laws. 

    The washing machines run 8-10 hours every day, they said, adding that farmers' phone numbers and details of their camping location are taken and washed clothes are delivered to them daily. Jagjit Singh, who hails from Ludhiana and is one of the four BKU farmers, said he came up with the idea of offering the laundry service after he made multiple rounds between Singhu and his city just to get fresh sets of clothes. So when he went back to Ludhiana two days back, he and three of his friends not only got sets of clean clothes, but also bought two washing machines with them. "Since the last two days, all the farmers here have been coming and depositing their dirty clothes, which we wash and dry," Jagjit said.

  • December 11, 2020 / 11:55 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | JJP leader Dushyant Chautala: Our party's national president already made it clear MSP must be assured to farmers. The written proposals given by Central govt yesterday included MSPs. I'll work to secure MSP to farmers as long as I'm Dy CM. I will resign when I'm unable.

  • December 11, 2020 / 11:52 AM IST

     Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | With thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws staying put at Delhi borders, several routes in the national capital remained off bounds for commuters on Friday. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about road closures and advised them to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

    Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for nearly two weeks now to demand a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September. In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police said Tikri and Dhansa borders are closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians. Those travelling to neighbouring Haryana can take routes via Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the police said.

  • December 11, 2020 / 11:35 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Twitter feud between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh continued today. Sharing PM Narendra Modi's tweet on farm laws, tweeted, "Dear Diljit Dosanjh Priyanka Chopra, if you really worry about farmers and respect your mothers, then listen to what the farm bill is about? Or do you want to use your mothers, sisters and farmers to get into the good books of the traitors?"

  • December 11, 2020 / 11:21 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise press conferences and 'chaupals' in all the districts of the country on the new farm bills from today. 700 press conferences and 700 'chaupals' to be organised in the coming days, ANI tweeted.

  • December 11, 2020 / 11:18 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Economist Abhijit Banerjee, who won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics, on December 10 said that the ongoing farmers' protest is less to do with the content of the contentious farm laws and more about lack of trust, ostensibly between the farmers and the government. "This (the farm legislations) is a move at a time when states are feeling economically threatened because the economy is not delivering as much as it was earlier," Banerjee said.

    Speaking about the Indian economy, Banerjee said that India is going to end the year 10 percent short from where the country was, considering the massive demand shock and low investment. "After a 24% reduction (in June quarter), you might have imagined that you would get a 15% bounce up. We are going to end the year with 10% short of where we were. There are reasons why it would be sticky and one of them is there is a massive demand shock. Investment is very slow. People are scared and they are sitting on whatever cash they have," he said.

    Read: Farmers' agitation less about content of farm laws, more about lack of trust: Economist Abhijit Banerjee

  • December 11, 2020 / 11:08 AM IST

    Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe: The UK Foreign Office is closely following the protests by farmers in India, a government spokesperson said on Thursday as it clarified that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had clearly misheard a question in Parliament when he responded with Britain's stance on the India-Pakistan dispute instead. The gaffe occurred during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons on Wednesday, when Johnson reiterated that any dispute between India and Pakistan was for the two countries to settle bilaterally in response to a question by Opposition Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi about conveying British Sikh anxieties over the ongoing protests against agricultural reforms in India.

    A UK government spokesperson said: The Prime Minister clearly misheard the question in Parliament. The Foreign Office are following the issue of protests in India closely. Dhesi, who has been very vocal on the protests by farmers against India's agricultural reforms, had raised the issue of the footage of water cannons, teargas and brute force being used against the peaceful protesters. The British Prime Minister, in his brief response, seemed to be addressing the Kashmir dispute instead.

  • December 11, 2020 / 10:34 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi: Charity service from Amritsar provides meals to agitating farmers who're protesting new farm laws, at Ghazipur border "There's no count of people who're fed. From 5 am - 9 pm we serve food. We'll continue until govt listens to farmers," says a senior member of the establishment.

  • December 11, 2020 / 10:15 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the media has to explore and find out if there are any forces driving the ongoing farmers to protest at various borders of the national capital. When asked if some force was behind the protest, Tomar said: "Media's eyes are sharp and we will leave to it to find out."

    "The press has to explore and use your investigation skills to find out," said Goyal while addressing media on the draft proposal sent to the protesting farmers unions. "We believe that the farmers had certain issues. We respect farmers came and discussed with us. We tried to address the issues that came up during the course of discussion. If there are other issues which are to be discussed or need clarification on the current proposal, we are ready for that. Whether there is any other reason holding them back, we will leave that to your wise counsel," he added. 

  • December 11, 2020 / 10:08 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Amritsar: Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee begin their journey to Delhi to join the ongoing farmers protest against the new agriculture laws. "Around 700 tractor trolleys are moving towards Delhi's Kundli border," says SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee

