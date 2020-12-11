Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Two Delhi Police officers overseeing security at Singhu border test positive for COVID-19

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Two senior Delhi Police officers heading security arrangements at Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been camping for two weeks have tested positive for COVID-19, an officer said on Friday. Both the DCP-rank officers are in isolation, he said. Hundreds of police personnel have been deployed at the Singhu border point to prevent the protesters, demanding a rollback of the new farm laws, from entering the national capital. "Two senior police officers deployed at Singhu border tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. Both of them are currently in isolation," a senior police officer said.
