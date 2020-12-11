Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Two Delhi Police officers overseeing security at Singhu border test positive for COVID-19

December 11, 2020 / 12:00 PM IST

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Group of sportspersons, farmers provide laundry services at Singhu border protest site: A group of sportspersons and farmers have started a laundry service using multiple washing machines at Delhi's Singhu border to help protesters there avoid trips back home to bring back clean clothes. The 12 sportspersons from Punjab and Haryana as well as four young farmers from Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said the laundry service was started simply to make things easier for the farmers who are protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border against the Centre's three farm laws.

The washing machines run 8-10 hours every day, they said, adding that farmers' phone numbers and details of their camping location are taken and washed clothes are delivered to them daily. Jagjit Singh, who hails from Ludhiana and is one of the four BKU farmers, said he came up with the idea of offering the laundry service after he made multiple rounds between Singhu and his city just to get fresh sets of clothes. So when he went back to Ludhiana two days back, he and three of his friends not only got sets of clean clothes, but also bought two washing machines with them. "Since the last two days, all the farmers here have been coming and depositing their dirty clothes, which we wash and dry," Jagjit said.