Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers protest near Modi rally venue in Punjab

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A group of farmers today protested near the venue of a mega rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. Waiving black flags and raising slogans, the agitators gathered near village Chheri-- about 10 km from Modi's event-- accusing the Centre of failing to address farmers' plight.

The protestors, owing allegiance to Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur), also demanded remunerative prices of crops.

As the peasants tried to march towards Modi's rally venue, they were stopped by police on Malout-Gidderbaha road.

Traffic too was diverted through alternate roads in the villages due to the agitation, police said.

The SAD-BJP had organised a rally to mark the "unprecedented" hike in MSP of Kharif crops by the Centre. At the event, Modi addressed the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.
