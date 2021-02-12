MARKET NEWS

Farmers’ protest: Loss of collections at public-funded toll plazas Rs 1.8 crore per day, says Gadkari

Rating agency ICRA estimates about 52 toll plazas located at National Highways in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR have been hit; estimated damage Rs 600 crore

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari (PC-PTI)

The Union Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari, has said that the estimated loss of revenue at the various toll plazas due to the ongoing farmer's agitation stood at Rs 1.8 crore per day.

Beginning December, when the farmers started their protests at different points on the borders of Delhi, toll collection across Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR region has been suspended.

On February 11, in a written response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that the National Highways Authority India (NHAI) has been unable to collect user fees, as some of the fee plazas have been non-operational. "In case of public-funded fee plazas, an estimated remittance loss is approximately ₹1.8 crore per day," he said.

According to Credit rating agency ICRA, the total loss of toll collection in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR was pegged at Rs 600 crore, with Rs 9,300 crore of debt at risk, thus far, reported Hindustan Times.

In its last month’s report, the rating agency also specified that around 52 toll plazas, both public-funded and build-operate-transfer (BOT) models, have been directly or indirectly affected due to the farmers’ stir. These plazas are located at National Highways in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR.

Apart from this, the revenue loss in the state highways projects in these regions will be an additional burden, it noted.

The inability to collect toll for a continuous period of 24 hours and exceeding an aggregate period of seven days in an accounting year due to agitations would be considered an indirect political event under the force majeure clause, ICRA noted.
TAGS: #Farm Bills 2020 #Farmers protest #India #National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) #Road and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
first published: Feb 12, 2021 06:11 pm

