January 07, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police steps up security at Singhu Border ahead of tractor rally

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 43rd day. Sanyuta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, has called a tractor rally against agri reform laws.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 43rd day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Suppo
rt Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The seventh round of talks between the government and protesting farmers ended inconclusively on January 4 as unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of three farm laws they find pro-corporate, while the government wanted to discuss only "problematic" clauses or other alternatives to resolve the over one-month-long deadlock. The two sides decided to meet again on January 8. The farmers are set to hold a tractor march, which is scheduled to start from Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad towards Palwal in Haryana and back through the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.
  • January 07, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | "Our tractor rally will go till Dasna, Aligarh road and then return to Ghazipur. This is a rehearsal for a similar rally on 26th January. Next round of talks with the government will be held tomorrow," said Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, at Ghazipur border.

  • January 07, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Police has stepped up security at Singhu border ahead of the tractor rally today

  • January 07, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | ​The protesting farmers on Delhi borders demanding repeal of three agri-reform laws will carry out a tractor march on expressways surrounding the capital on January 7, a day before the eight round of talks between farmers’ unions and the government. The farmers said they would not enter Delhi and instead converge on the eastern and western peripheral expressways. The rally, they said, will start from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and go to Palwal in Haryana and then return on the same route.

    "It has been seven months since the new laws came into force and the government has held seven rounds of talks with farmers since then, but it has not listened to seven words of farmers, which are - we want the repeal of the farm laws," said Swaraj Abhiyan President Yogendra Yadav.

    Read: Tractor march on Delhi borders today, traffic diversions on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

  • January 07, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Diversion on Eastern Peripheral Expressway due to farmers' tractor rally, says Noida Police: There will be diversions on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway today in view of a 'tractor rally' called by farmers protesting against the new central farm laws, police said. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway also known as the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway is a 135-km-long six-lane road stretch connecting Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It passes through Gautam Buddh Nagar.

    The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said the tractor rally has been called by the Sanyuta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, and is scheduled to start from Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad towards Palwal in Haryana and back through the expressway. In view of this, vehicles will not be allowed to get on the eastern peripheral expressway from Beel Akbarpur and Sirsa cut towards Palwal from 12 pm to 3 pm. Similarly, vehicles won't be allowed on the expressway from Sirsa Cut and Beel Akbarpur towards Sonipat from 2 pm to 5 pm and will be diverted, the police said in a statement.

  • January 07, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Congress leaders take out tractor rally against new farm laws

    Senior Congress leaders on Wednesday took out a tractor rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, which is state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's home district, to protest against the Centre's new farm laws. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, former Union minister Arun Yadav, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and several party MLAs took part in the tractor rally organised at Nasrullaganj, which is part of Chouhan's Assembly seat Budhni in Sehore district.

    The leaders reached Nasrullaganj along with Congress workers in tractors and demanded that the Centre withdraw the new farm laws immediately. Yadav said the new central agriculture laws were not in the interest of the farmers. "These laws would prove detrimental to the farmers. They should be immediately withdrawn or else the Congress will continue the agitation," he said.

  • January 07, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmer unions protesting against the new agriculture laws have said that they would hold a “tractor march” on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways on January 7 ahead of the next round of talks with the Centre, scheduled to be held on January 8.

    Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Yogendra Yadav had earlier said, "The seventh round of talks in seven months with the government failed as they have refused to repeal the three farm laws. We will go ahead with the plan to take out a tractor march on the KMP Expressway on January 7”. He said the tractors would leave from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders, and Rewasan in Haryana, for the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, and meet midway.

  • January 07, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmer unions protesting against the three new agri laws claimed the cancellation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India later this month was a "political win" for them and a "diplomatic defeat" for the government, and asserted their agitation has been receiving global support. Johnson was scheduled to attend the Republic Day celebrations in India as Chief Guest, but the visit had to be cancelled due to the growing health crisis in the UK after a new variant of coronavirus emerged there.

    "The cancellation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's India visit is a political win for farmers and a diplomatic defeat for the Modi government...political and social organisations across the world have been supporting the agitation," Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the protesting farmer unions, said in a statement in Hindi. The statement said the farmers have already announced a tractor protest march on January 26 and a "rehearsal" for it on January 7.
    "The cancellation of the UK prime minister's visit because of all these efforts is surely a big victory for farmers," the statement said.

  • January 07, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Undeterred by cold weather, rains, protesting farmers threaten to intensify stir further

    Camping at protest venues near Delhi borders, braving severe cold and sporadic rains, farmers have asserted that their stir against the farm laws will intensify in the coming days. The deadlock continues as the seventh round of talks with the Centre remained inconclusive, with the farmer groups sticking to their demand for the repeal of the three new laws, and the government listing out various benefits of the new Acts.

    On Tuesday, the protesting farmers said they were deferring their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and some other parts of the country have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding repeal of the farm laws, a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops and other two issues. Last week, the government agreed to exclude farmers from penal provisions of the Air Quality Management ordinance and to not pursue the draft Electricity Bill.

  • January 07, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest.

    The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 43rd day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

