Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police steps up security at Singhu Border ahead of tractor rally

Today, our tractor rally will go till Dasna, Aligarh road & then return to Ghazipur. This is a rehearsal for a similar rally on 26th Jan. Next round of talks with the Union Government will be held tomorrow: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, at Ghazipur border pic.twitter.com/TBU6BlzdDb— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021