February 15, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Govt's stubborn stand responsible for deadlock with farmers: Sanyukt Kisan Morcha

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 82nd day today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 82nd day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum
Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 15, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: Arrest of 21-year-old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime.

  • February 15, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweets in support of climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested in 'toolkit' case

  • February 15, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmers hold candle march for Pulwama martyrs

    The farmers, protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws at the Ghazipur border, on Sunday held a candlelight march to express solidarity with families of the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack. The march saw participation of people from children to ex-servicemen. As many as 13 ex-servicemen sat on a hunger strike on Sunday to extend their support to the farmers.

    Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Delhi's Pandav Nagar, took his daughter Gursahib Kaur at the protest site, and she was the youngest to pay tribute to the Pulwama martyrs. The peasants also offered flowers to the martyred security personnel, designed a rangoli map of India and raised the slogans of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'.

  • February 15, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed shock over the recent statements of senior BJP leaders, including the Union and Haryana Agriculture Ministers, on the deaths of protesting farmers, saying the party had lost the moral and ethical right to continue to rule at the Centre and in the state.

    Punjab alone has paid compensation to families of 102 farmers who have died in these protests, said the Chief Minister, lashing out at Tomar over his "outrageous statement" citing Delhi Police information that only two farmers have died and one has committed suicide. Even the media has released details of more than 200 farmers (from various states) who have lost their lives in this agitation, Amarinder Singh pointed out, while also lambasting Dalal over the latter's "insensitive remark" that farmers who have died in this agitation would have died sitting at homes anyway.

  • February 15, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Meena Haaris has tweeted in support of climate activist Disha Ravi. "Indian officials have arrested another young female activist, 21 yo Disha Ravi, because she posted a social media toolkit on how to support the farmers' protest," she said.

  • February 15, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Police: Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc & key conspirator in document's formulation & dissemination.

  • February 15, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Disha Ravi formed WhatsApp group, shared 'toolkit' with Greta: Police

    Disha Ravi, arrested by the Delhi Police's cyber crime cell, is an editor of the 'Toolkit' Google Doc and a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination and she started the WhatsApp group and collaborated to draft the document, the police said on Sunday. She worked closely to draft the document, the Delhi Police said after Disha was taken into custody for five days.

    "In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian state. She was the one who shared the Toolkit doc with Greta Thunberg," said a senior police officer. Disha who was arrested from Soladevanahalli area of Bengaluru on Saturday broke down in the courtroom and told the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate that she did not make the 'Toolkit' but only "edited two lines on February 3". (Ians)

  • February 15, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | PM "hopping" to poll-bound states, has no time for farmers, says D Raja

    CPI National General Secretary D Raja on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "hopping" to poll-bound states,but not finding time to meet representatives of farmers who have been agitating for over two months, demanding repeal of the three contentious agri laws. "Why is the PM hopping allover to states where elections are due?.... But Modi has no time to address farmers' concerns and has not met their representatives so far," he said.

    Lakhs of farmers have been staying put on the Delhi borders for over two months, demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws, which, he said, are not in the interest of the country or the farmers. The states had not been consulted and this was an attack on the federal structure, he said. "Modiji aap kya Kisan ke sath hain?" (Modiji are you with the farmers?), he asked.

  • February 15, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | SKM condemns arrest of Disha Ravi in toolkit case, demands her immediate release

    The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions, on Sunday condemned the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi by the Delhi Police during their probe into toolkit document case and demanded her immediate release. It also condemned Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal's comment on death of farmers protesting the three contentious farm laws and warned that people would teach him a lesson for such "arrogance".

    "The government has shamelessly admitted in Parliament that it has no data of the farmers who sacrificed their lives in the ongoing movement," said the statement issued by SKM leader Darshan Pal. "The SKM is maintaining a blog site where such data is readily available if the government cares. It is the same callousness which resulted in the loss of lives so far."

    Condemning Ravi's arrest, the SKM said she "stood in support of the farmers". "We demand her immediate unconditional release," SKM said in the statement. Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police on Saturday for allegedly sharing with Swedish teen climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg the "toolkit" related to the farmer's protest against the Centre's three agri laws.

  • February 15, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Won't let govt sit in peace till farmers' demands met: Rakesh Tikait

    Upping the ante against the government, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said the farmers won't let it sit in peace till their demands are met. Addressing a farmers' "mahapanchayat" at Indri grain market in the district, Tikait said the 40 leaders spearheading the agitation against the Centre's farm laws will tour the entire country to drum up support for the stir. "Till the time the government does not decide in our favour, talks to the committee (spearheading the agitation) and does not agree to the demands, we won't let it sit in peace," Tikait said, demanding the repeal of the laws. He reiterated that the Centre's farm laws "will finish the public distribution system."

    The laws will not only impact farmers but also small traders, daily wagers and other sections, he said. Questioning the government's intention behind bringing the laws, Tikait said, "Godowns were built first and the laws came later. Don't farmers know these laws are in favour of big corporates? Business on hunger will not be allowed in this country."

  • February 15, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Govt's stubborn stand responsible for deadlock with farmers: SKM

    Holding the Centre's "stubborn attitude" responsible for the deadlock over the new farm laws, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's coordination panel member Shiv Kumar Sharma on Sunday said despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance in Parliament on holding talks with farmers, no date is conveyed by the government for the next round of talks. The SKM, which is an umbrella body of 40 farmer organisations, has been steering the protests of farmers for the scrapping of the three agri marketing laws at borders of Delhi.

    "The main reason for the deadlock on the new farm laws is the 'adiyal ravayya' (stubborn attitude) of the Centre. We have already held 12 rounds of talks with the government, but it is not yet ready to give a legal guarantee to farmers on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops," said Sharma, popularly known as 'Kakkaji', who heads the Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Mahasangh (RKMS), a part of the SKM.

