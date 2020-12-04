PlusFinancial Times
December 04, 2020 / 09:43 AM IST
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protesting farmers step up agitation, block Ghaziabad-Delhi stretch on NH-9
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws has entered 9th day. The government will hold another round of talks with leaders of farmer unions tomorrow.
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in Delhi has entered the ninth day on December 4. The government held a second round of talks with leaders of farmer un
ions on December 3 but it ended without any breakthrough. Both sides are scheduled to meet again on December 5. The first meeting between three Union Ministers --  Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Som Prakash -- and farmer groups had also ended in a stalemate on December 1. Leaders of farmer unions rejected the Centre's offer of setting up a new committee to look into issues raised by agitating farmers. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the contentious laws are scrapped. They fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on farmers' protest:

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:40 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Bharatiya Kisan Union national president Naresh Tikait has demanded a provision for jail terms for traders and businessmen seeking to purchase farmers' produce at a price below the MSP. Tikait raised he demand while addressing farmers sitting for the last four days at UP Gate on Delhi-Meerut highway's Delhi-Ghaziabad border, where they also had a few skirmishes with police on blocking the traffic. The BKP chief demanded a statutory provision for a jail term for people buying farmers' produce below the MSP saying there would be no compromise on the issue of minimum support price.

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:21 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | A member of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on December 3 sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against the new farm laws. The notice was sent by advocate Harpreet Singh Hora on behalf of the committee member Jasmain Singh Noni. The notice said that when Ranaut’s premises (in Mumbai) were demolished, she used social media "to gather solidarity" from her fans, stating that the action was an attack on her fundamental rights.

    "Similarly, the right to peacefully protest is part of the farmers’ rights under the Constitution of India and she cannot claim a right to demean and insult the farmers," the notice said.

    Read: Legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her tweet over farmers' stir

  • December 04, 2020 / 08:54 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | "We have sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as anti-national. We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest," Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted.

  • December 04, 2020 / 08:51 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Bundelkhand farmers threaten to step up stir

    The Bundelkhand Kisan Union on Thursday supported farmers' demand for convening a special session of Parliament to repeal the Centre's three farm laws and warned the government of intensifying their stir. The three laws passed by the Union government are anti-farmers. They will not help farmers in any way and will only force them to commit suicide," said BKU national president Vimal Kumar.

    The government should immediately convene a special session of the Parliament and withdraw all the three controversial laws and set up a Krishi Ayog consisting only of agriculture scientists and farmers, Sharma said. He said about 500 farmers of the Bundelkhand region are starting form the GIC ground here to Delhi later on Thursday.

  • December 04, 2020 / 08:35 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Winners of Bhartiya Sahitya Akademi Award in Punjabi, including Sirmour Shire Dr Mohanjit, eminent thinker Dr Jaswinder Singh and Punjabi playwright and editor of Punjabi Tribune Swarajbir, have returned their awards to show support for farmers: Central Punjabi Writers' Association

  • December 04, 2020 / 08:17 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers take out protest rally in Kota, Rajasthan

    Thousands of farmers from four districts of Kota division took out a protest march on Thursday to demand the withdrawal of the Centre's new farm laws. The protestors under the aegis of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sangarsh Samanya Samiti assembled at Shahid Smark in the city in the noon and submitted a memorandum to the district collector. 

    "The laws will put an end to the mandi system to which every farmer is associated across the country and it does not say a single word on MSP," Abdul Hamid, Kota district president of Kisan Sarvodaya Mandal, said. He claimed the laws will benefit only big industrialists and businessmen. 

  • December 04, 2020 / 08:08 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Samajwadi Party has said that it will take out Kisan yatra in all 75 districts of the state from December 7 to express solidarity with protesting farmers and against "anti-farming policies" of the BJP-led government at the Centre. Party workers and office bearers will also raise farmers' issues and create awareness  among people about the new farm laws, a party release issued here said.

    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav appealed to the people as well as party workers to support the farmers in their struggle and ensure that they face no shortage of essentials like floor, pulses, rice and milk. Alleging that the BJP was working towards damaging the democracy and its values, Yadav said "it was the unity of the people which helped in overcoming the dark days of Emergency and with the lawyers and youth joining hands along with intellectuals, those who have gone back on their promises will also be defeated soon." 

  • December 04, 2020 / 08:02 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protests against the Centre's new farm laws gained momentum in Rajasthan on Thursday as farmer organisations blocked roads and held demonstrations and rallies in solidarity with thousands gathered at the national capital's borders as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march. A group of farmers, under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti, held a protest at Jaipur's Surajpole mandi and blocked the Jaipur-Delhi highway for nearly an hour to demand a repeal of the laws. Another group staged a protest on the Rajasthan-Haryana border in Alwar district and said their numbers would rise if the Centre failed to fulfil their demands.

  • December 04, 2020 / 08:01 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Group of 'Nihangs' from Punjab join farmers protesting at Singhu border

    A group of 'Nihangs' (traditional Sikh warriors) from Punjab joined the farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws at Delhi's Singhu border. Jathedar Lal Singh of Shoromani  Budda Dal said more 'Nihangs' would join the farmers' protest at Singhu border and they were on their way from various parts of the state.  
    Singh said around 250 horses have also come along with the 'Nihangs'. 

    Sevadar Ranjit Singh said, "We have many 'jathas' (groups). We are one of them and reached the Singhu border today. We have asked the other 'jathas' to head towards the Singhu border to support the farmers". (PTI)

  • December 04, 2020 / 07:58 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Traffic Police: Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic. Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People coming to Delhi are advised to use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND. Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides.

  • December 04, 2020 / 07:54 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Members of Civilian Welfare Charitable Trust distributed medicines to protesting farmers stationed at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). "In case of emergency, these medicines can be used by our farmer brothers," says a member of the trust.

  • December 04, 2020 / 07:51 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Government open to address key concerns, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

    The government is open to considering ways to strengthen mandis, create a level-playing field with proposed private markets, and freedom to approach higher courts for dispute resolutions in a bid to address the concern raised by protesting farmers' groups, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday while asserting that procurement at MSP will continue. Addressing media after the marathon meeting that lasted for almost eight hours, the minister said there is no threat to farmers' land from corporates and the government is ready to make it clearer, if needed.

    Tomar, who led the government side at the fourth round of talks at Vigyan Bhawan, said the next meeting will take place on Saturday at 2 pm which he hoped would take the matter to a decisive stage and towards a final resolution. He also appealed to the farmer bodies to end their protest, keeping in mind the cold weather.

