December 04, 2020 / 09:43 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protesting farmers step up agitation, block Ghaziabad-Delhi stretch on NH-9

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws has entered 9th day. The government will hold another round of talks with leaders of farmer unions tomorrow.

ions on December 3 but it ended without any breakthrough. Both sides are scheduled to meet again on December 5. The first meeting between three Union Ministers -- Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Som Prakash -- and farmer groups had also ended in a stalemate on December 1. Leaders of farmer unions rejected the Centre's offer of setting up a new committee to look into issues raised by agitating farmers. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the contentious laws are scrapped. They fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on farmers' protest:

