February 05, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Centre responsible for the situation that has arisen : Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 72nd day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Suppor
t Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.
  • February 05, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE | We express sympathies for police personnel and officers who were injured during the Jan 26 violence. No one has the right to attack those who are discharging their duties. The Red Fort incident has sent shock waves across the nation and it should be investigated: Congress MP Anand Sharma

  • February 05, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE | `Farmers were forced to fight for their rights and to get justice. Government of India is responsible for the situation that has arisen. I want to pay tributes to the 194 farmers who died during the protests: Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha (ANI)

  • February 05, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE | Congress leader Sachin Pilot will hold a rally against the Centre's farm laws in Dausa of Rajasthan. Pilot will also hold a 'kisan panchayat' with one lakh farmers in Dausa.

  • February 05, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE | You (govt) have dug up trenches to suppress farmers' stir. You have not done it for them, but for yourself. You snapped their water and electricity supplies and even removed toilets, without thinking that women are also there. This is a human rights violation : BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra in Rajya Sabha

  • February 05, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE |  BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from February 8 to February 12 to support government's stand. Rajya Sabha is debating on motion of thanks to the President’s Budget session address in which the farmers’ protests and related issues were mentioned

  • February 05, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE | The government should show large-heartedness and accept the demands of the farmers, BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra says in Rajya Sabha. The goverment, Misra said, should respect what farmers have done for teh country. "There are flaws in all the three laws, The government should re-think on these farm laws. If the government's intention is good, then why is the government not including MSP in the laws?" Misra says

  • February 05, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE | Why has govt not arrested Deep Sindhu, asks Sanjay Raut

    "Everyone condemned what happed at Red Fort on January 26. But where is the person, Deep Sidhu who was involved in disrespect of the national flag on Republic Day? The government has arrested farmers, but the main accused is at large," Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha

  • February 05, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE | Govt should repeal farm laws and get them passed again: Praful Patel

    NCP leader Praful Patel suggested in Rajya Sabha that the government should rather repeal the farm laws to end the farmers' protest. "The government is ready to suspend the implementation of laws for 18 months, Even Supreme Court has suspended the implementation of the laws. Why cannot the government repeal the laws and bring them again in the Parliament after proper discussion. We will support that," Patel said. 

  • February 05, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE | NCP leader Praful Patel says in Rajya Sabha that had the Centre involved all stakeholders and experts, including former agriculture minister, Sharad Pawar in discussions before passing the farm laws, things would not have become so serious today. 

  • February 05, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE | Ensure security in markets in Delhi: CAIT to Delhi L-G

    The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on February 5 sent a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, urging him since  many political parties have announced support to the farmers' protest, it is important to prevent any mishappenings or any anti-social activities in and around Delhi. Therefore, it is very important to ensure proper security arrangements beforehand for all the markets of Delhi, the letter said. Though the farmer leaders have declared to spare Delhi from 'Chakka Jam' but keeping in mind what happened on January 26, the traders, are worried, the letter said. 

  • February 05, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE |  Latest visuals from Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws enters 70th day

  • February 05, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE | Farmers' agitation will remain apolitical: Samyukta Kisan Morcha
    The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leading farmers protests at Delhi borders on Thursday said the ongoing agitation has been and will remain apolitical and no political leader is allowed to speak from its stage. The assertion comes in the backdrop of politicians of different parties visiting protest sites at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri and other border points to extend their support to the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws.
    "This movement has been completely apolitical from the beginning and will remain apolitical. The support of political parties and leaders to this movement is welcomed, but in no case the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's stage will be allowed for political leaders," said a Morcha statement issued by one of its leaders Darshan Pal.
    The outfit has also demanded the immediate reinstatement of internet services disrupted at the protest sites. "The government's efforts to suppress the voice of disagreement continues. Along with the agitating farmers, media persons and local people are facing a lot of trouble due to the internet ban. "
    Especially students are facing a "big problem" as their exams are approaching. On one side the government propagates plans like Digital India but on the other hand, the people of the country are being deprived of the internet, the statement said. This movement is getting continuous support from the nation and the world.  It is shameful that the government wants to "suppress" it by citing it as an "internal matter", it said. "Those who are showing solidarity with the farmers are being trolled on social media, which is condemnable."
    According to the information compiled so far, FIRs have been registered against 125 protesters and 21 protesters are still missing, the statement said.
    Legal help desks have been set up at every protest site on the borders of Delhi and the teams are constantly taking up these cases, it said. (PTI)

