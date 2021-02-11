Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Ashok Gehlot targets PM Modi over farmers' issues, says Centre must give up stubborn stand

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers still agitating because Modi govt has failed to give 'alternative' to agriculture laws: SKM
Farmers are still agitating because ministers of the Modi government have failed to present any "alternative" to the three new agriculture reform laws, the Samuykta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, said yesterday. The SKM is leading the protest at several border points of Delhi.
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Lok Sabha, SKM leader Darshan Pal said that union leaders have only been raising the "genuine" issues of the farmers. "The agitation has been continuing because the ministers of the Modi government have not been able to come up with any solid alternative to the new laws or the MSP (minimum support price), despite 11 rounds of talks," Pal said in a video message. (Input from PTI)