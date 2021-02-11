MARKET NEWS

February 11, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Ashok Gehlot targets PM Modi over farmers' issues, says Centre must give up stubborn stand

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 78th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP)
system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 11, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers still agitating because Modi govt has failed to give 'alternative' to agriculture laws: SKM

    Farmers are still agitating because ministers of the Modi government have failed to present any "alternative" to the three new agriculture reform laws, the Samuykta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, said yesterday. The SKM is leading the protest at several border points of Delhi.

    On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Lok Sabha, SKM leader Darshan Pal said that union leaders have only been raising the "genuine" issues of the farmers. "The agitation has been continuing because the ministers of the Modi government have not been able to come up with any solid alternative to the new laws or the MSP (minimum support price), despite 11 rounds of talks," Pal said in a video message. (Input from PTI)

  • February 11, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Ashok Gehlot targets PM Modi over farmers' issues, says government must give up stubborn stand

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot yesterday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the farmers' issues, saying the government should give up its stubborn stand. “In democracy, voters can be stubborn but not the government. Whatever is happening today is unfortunate,” Gehlot said while addressing the Congress Legislature Party meeting at his residence.

    Gehlot condemned Modi for his 'andolanjivi' (professional protesters) remark. “It is the duty of the ruling dispensation to respect the opposition but look at what the Modi government is doing. They talk about Congress-free India. PM uses words like andolanjivi in parliament,” he said. (Input from PTI)

  • February 11, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

  • February 11, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 78th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

