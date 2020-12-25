Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Agitation enters 30th day; PM Modi to release next PM-KISAN instalment today

December 25, 2020 / 09:08 AM IST

er families, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). PM Modi will also interact with farmers from six states during the event. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 30th day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) today. At the push of a button, PM Modi will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over 9 crore beneficiary farm