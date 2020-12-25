MARKET NEWS

December 25, 2020 / 09:08 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Agitation enters 30th day; PM Modi to release next PM-KISAN instalment today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi will release the next PM-KISAN instalment today. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 30th day.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 30th day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) today. At the push of a button, PM Modi will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over 9 crore beneficiary farm
er families, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). PM Modi will also interact with farmers from six states during the event. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.
  • December 25, 2020 / 09:08 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Traffic update from the Delhi Traffic Police: Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders closed. “Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu School toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and National Highway 44.”

  • December 25, 2020 / 08:47 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Traffic update from the Delhi Traffic Police: The Chilla, Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi due to the farmers’ protest. Commuters are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders.

  • December 25, 2020 / 08:31 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Yesterday, the Centre once again reached out to the protesting farmers urging them to return to the negotiating table. The new letter, addressed to 40 farmers' unions that were present in earlier talks, reiterated the government’s intention to discuss the concerns of the farmers with an open mind to end the protest. Farmers were urged to give a date and a time for a fresh round of talks.

    “I want to assure you that the government wants to end the protest and discuss issues with good intentions and open mind. Kindly inform us about the time and place as per your convenience for talks to continue,” the letter written by Vivek Aggarwal, joint secretary and CEO PM Kisan on behalf of the government, read.

    Read more | Ready to discuss all issues: Centre to farmer bodies in a fresh invite for talks

  • December 25, 2020 / 08:13 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has directed union ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to participate in PM Modi’s PM-KISAN event today. According to a report by NDTV, letters have been sent to presidents of BJP’s state units and all other senior leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at a gaushala in Delhi, from where he will interact with a select group of farmers.

  • December 25, 2020 / 08:00 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | In a Hindi tweet last night, PM Modi said, “Tomorrow is a very important day for the country's annadatas. I will get the opportunity to release the next instalment of PM-KISAN for more than nine crore farmer families through video conferencing at 12.00 pm. I will also interact with farmers of many states on this occasion.

  • December 25, 2020 / 07:44 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | PM Modi to release PM-KISAN instalment to 9 crore farmers today

    Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

    Today’s event comes amid protests by various farmer unions against three farm reform laws recently enacted by the Centre. The government has insisted that these reforms are in farmers’ interest.

  • December 25, 2020 / 07:32 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) today. At the push of a button, PM Modi will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over 9 crore beneficiary farmer families, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

    PM Modi will also interact with farmers from six states during the event.

    Read more: PM Narendra Modi to release PM-KISAN instalment to 9 crore farmers today

  • December 25, 2020 / 07:30 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26.

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

    The Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

  • December 25, 2020 / 07:29 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 30th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

